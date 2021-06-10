Queen Elizabeth II marks late husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with a new rose

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Queen Elizabeth II has marked what would have been her husband Prince Philip’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly bred rose named after him.

The monarch watched the Duke of Edinburgh Rose planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary Thursday.

She was pictured smiling as she accepted the small rose bush, wrapped in brown paper and twine, from the Royal Horticultural Society’s president.

Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke's 100th birthday. 🌹



The rose was gifted by @The_RHS, of which The Queen is Patron.



Named in The Duke's memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/d4EMelKvHO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 10, 2021

The rose, which is deep pink and dappled with white lines, was newly bred following Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Philip, who was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 – five years before she became queen at age 25.

Philip was a member of the exiled Greek royal family and a descendant of Danish, German and British royals. Like the queen, he was a great-great grandchild of Queen Victoria.

Their marriage lasted 73 years, making Philip Britain’s longest-serving royal consort.

Photo: A file photo of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

