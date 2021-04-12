Queen Elizabeth ponders ‘huge void’ after death of Prince Philip, Prince Harry back in the UK for funeral

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A spring snow storm struck Windsor Castle on Monday where Queen Elizabeth pondered the huge void left by the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.

Philip, who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. He was 99.

The queen’s son, Prince Andrew, said on Sunday that the queen was stoical in the face of a loss that she had described as “having left a huge void in her life”.

Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief.

Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Philip would be held on April 17, and that the queen’s grandson Prince Harry, who had become estranged from the family after moving to the United States with his wife Meghan, would attend.

Leading politicians will meet in the UK’s parliaments and assemblies later to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh – in person and via video link.

The House of Commons, the Scottish Parliament and the Senedd are being recalled especially.

The Northern Ireland Assembly and the House of Lords will also devote Monday to marking the life of Prince Philip, who died on Friday, aged 99.

The commemorations take place ahead of the duke’s funeral on Saturday.

Prince Harry, whose explosive interview alongside his wife Meghan plunged the royal family into its biggest crisis in decades, has arrived back in Britain for Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Harry, Philip’s grandson, arrived in London on Sunday from Los Angeles on a British Airways flight, The Sun newspaper reported. Buckingham Palace said Meghan, who is pregnant, will not attend on the advice of her doctor.

Harry, sixth in line to the throne, will quarantine in accordance with coronavirus guidelines so that he can attend the ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle.

Photo: People lay flowers outside Buckingham Palace after the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in London, Britain. Prince Philip died on 09 April. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

