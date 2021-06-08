Queen Elizabeth to have lunch with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle next month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly invited Prince Harry for lunch at Windsor Castle when he’s back in the UK next month.

The Duke of Sussex will be returning to Britain for the unveiling of a statue in honour of his late mother Princes Diana on July 1 and his grandmother the queen wants to reconnect with Harry following his move to California and his stepping down from senior royal duties.

According to the Richard Eden column in the Daily Mail newspaper, a source said: “It’s a typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty. The lunch will be a chance for them to talk things through.”

The queen’s invitation was made before the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4.