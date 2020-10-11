Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Royal Family

Queen stops ‘selling’ of Prince Andrew postcards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen has reportedly stopped selling postcards featuring Prince Andrew to tourists.

Staff at a gift shop in Balmoral have told visitors that pictures featuring the Duke of York have been taken off the shelves, according to reports.

It comes after Prince Andrew has been heavily criticised for his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was told to stop royal duties last year following the backlash caused by the relationship. The Duke of York has always denied any wrongdoing.

But tourists are now saying postcards of him are not available anymore following the Epstein scandal.
