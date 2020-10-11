Queen stops ‘selling’ of Prince Andrew postcards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen has reportedly stopped selling postcards featuring Prince Andrew to tourists.

Staff at a gift shop in Balmoral have told visitors that pictures featuring the Duke of York have been taken off the shelves, according to reports.

It comes after Prince Andrew has been heavily criticised for his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was told to stop royal duties last year following the backlash caused by the relationship. The Duke of York has always denied any wrongdoing.

But tourists are now saying postcards of him are not available anymore following the Epstein scandal.

