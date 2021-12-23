Queen to spend Christmas Day with Charles and Camilla

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen will spend Christmas Day with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, a Clarence House spokesman has said.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall will join the 95-year-old monarch at Windsor, after spending last Christmas at Highgrove, their country estate in Gloucestershire,

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be with Her Majesty The Queen on Christmas Day.”

The Queen usually hosts her family at Sandringham in Norfolk, with crowds of wellwishers turning out to watch the royals walk to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate.

Photo – A handout photo made available on 24 December 2019 shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II recording her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, Britain, 24 December 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE PARSONS/PRESS ASSOCIATION POOL

Read more via BBC