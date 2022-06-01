Queen’s flight from Balmoral to Windsor aborted landing due to lightning storm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen’s jet was forced to abort its landing as she returned to London ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The pilot abandoned landing at RAF Northolt in north London on the first attempt due to an electrical storm, rain and hail, according to The Sun.

The 13-seater plane circled for around 15 minutes until it was deemed safe enough to make a second attempt to land, the newspaper added.

Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns.”

The flight safely touched down and the Queen was driven back to Windsor later on Tuesday.

The Queen, 96, had travelled from Aberdeen, where she stayed at Balmoral for a short break before festivities begin to mark 70 years of her reign.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin on Thursday and will continue through a four-day bank holiday weekend.

Read more via Sky News

PHOTO – EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA