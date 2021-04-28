Queen kept photo of them together in Malta’ in handbag for Prince Philip’s funeral

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A secret sentimental gesture made by the Queen during Prince Philip’s funeral has been revealed.

The Queen broke hearts when she was forced to sit alone during the funeral at St George’s Chapel on Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But she kept special memories husband of seven decades close during the ceremony.

An insider has revealed she kept a treasured photo of the Duke of Edinburgh in her handbag during the service.

The source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper the photograph showed them together in Malta, where they lived between 1949 and 1951.

At the time, the Duke — who died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 — was stationed in Malta as a naval officer with HMS Magpie.

The Queen has particularly fond memories of living in Malta, previously saying she relished the opportunity to enjoy a “normal” way of life.

The photograph was among a handful of personal touches the Queen made for service, including choosing the flowers for the coffin, which included a private note in her own handwriting.

While the message was partially hidden by the flowers, the message is believed to have started with the words “In Loving Memory”.

During the service at St George’s Chapel, the Dean of Windsor paid a glowing tribute to Prince Philip.

We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us,” he said.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.”

Prince Philip has been interred in the royal vault at St George’s Chapel alongside the remains of 24 other royals including three kings.

But it will likely not be his permanent resting place.

After the death of the Queen, she and Philip are expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle.

