Rainstorm causes major problems in Greece

A rainstorm caused major problems in several municipalities in Attica, uprooting trees and destroying property.

Although it did not last for long, it was very strong and caused extensive damage, in many areas where trees fell, awnings were torn and roofs were damaged, while some houses were also flooded.

Especially in Neo Heraklio, a northeastern suburb near Athens, fallen trees on the main streets have caused major traffic problem and the municipality has mobilised maintenance crews to repair the damage and to remove any fallen tree trunks, as well as any that are in danger of falling. However, no major floods have been reported so far.

A vehicle is crushed by an electric power column in Neo Heraklio, Attica, Greece.

Municipality workers remove the remains of uprooted trees after a rainstorm in Neo Heraklio, Attica, Greece.

Via EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

