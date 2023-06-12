Russia’s Putin pays tribute to Berlusconi as ‘dear’, wise friend and other reactions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy’s largest media company before transforming the political landscape, has passed away aged 86.

Here are some reactions to news of his death:

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

“For me, Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations”

I was deeply saddened by the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to the people of Italy.

Silvio was a great friend of Israel and stood by us at all times. Rest in peace my friend. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 12, 2023

GIORGIA MELONI, ITALY’S PRIME MINISTER

“We fought, won, lost many battles with him, and also for him we will bring home the goals that we had jointly set ourselves. Farewell Silvio”.

GUIDO CROSETTO, ITALY’S DEFENCE MINISTER

“A great, great sorrow. He leaves a huge void because he was a great man…I loved him very much. Farewell Silvio.”

VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER

“Gone is the great fighter”

AC Milan profondamente addolorato piange la scomparsa dell’indimenticabile Silvio Berlusconi e si stringe con affetto alla famiglia, ai collaboratori e agli amici più cari.

“Domani sogneremo altri traguardi, inventeremo altre sfide, cercheremo altre vittorie. Che valgano a… pic.twitter.com/CWmYy8xzwi — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2023

ANTONIO TAJANI, ITALY’S DEPUTY PM AND FOREIGN MINISTER, LONG-TIME BERLUSCONI ALLY

“An immense sorrow. Simply thank you President, thank you Silvio.”

MATTEO SALVINI, ITALY’S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND TRANSPORT MINISTER

“Today a GREAT ITALIAN bids farewell to us. One of the greatest ever, in all fields, from all points of view, without equals. But above all, today I lose a great friend. I am devastated and I rarely cry, today is one of those days.”

Silvio Berlusconi: il combattente che ha guidato il centro-destra e che è stato protagonista della politica in Italia e in Europa per generazioni.



Padre, imprenditore, eurodeputato, Presidente del Consiglio, senatore. Ha lasciato il segno e non sarà dimenticato.



Grazie Silvio. pic.twitter.com/jSoiJUmyc3 — Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) June 12, 2023

ROBERTA METSOLA, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT

“Father, entrepreneur, MEP, Prime Minister, senator. He has left his mark and will not be forgotten. Thank you Silvio.”

PAOLO GENTILONI, EU ECONOMY COMMISSIONER AND FORMER ITALIAN PREMIER

“With Silvio #Berlusconi passes away a leader who has left a deep mark on Italy in recent decades. For everyone, today is a moment of condolence, of closeness to his family and to the #ForzaItalia community.”

Today, we mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi. He was the founder and leader of Forza Italia, the longest serving Italian Prime Minister in the post-war era & a leading force in our political family. Our sympathy & condolences to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/UlfETCzxtD — EPP (@EPP) June 12, 2023

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first