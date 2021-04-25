Real Madrid title bid dented again after home draw with Real Betis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) -A sloppy Real Madrid were held 0-0 at home to Real Betis on Saturday in a further blow to their hopes of retaining the La Liga title.

Still depleted by a spate of injuries and stifled by a downpour and a soaking pitch, Madrid rarely got going and had few goalscoring opportunities, while Betis kept them on their toes but also failed to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

Madrid came closest with a mis-hit cross from Rodrygo in the second half which hit the bar plus a distance strike from Luka Modric which was comfortably parried by Claudio Bravo.

A second goalless draw in three league games, after last Saturday’s stalemate at struggling Getafe, left Madrid second in the standings with 71 points.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are two behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who can increase their lead to five points with victory at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Barcelona will move level on points with Real with a game in hand if they win at Villarreal on Sunday while fourth-placed Sevilla can go one point behind them if they beat Granada.

Photo Real Madrid Facebook Page

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...