Record €1.8 billion funding for projects promoting rights and values in the EU

The European Parliament gave its final approval for two new funding programmes: the Justice programme and the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values programme.

The budget for both amounts to €1.8 billion for 2021-2027, making it the largest ever amount of EU funding dedicated to promoting Union values of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights in the EU.

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, said: “With a budget of €1.8 billion for the next seven years, we are stepping up our action to support justice professionals in their initiatives upholding EU values and the rule of law. A record amount of funding will be made available to the civil society sector, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding our EU common values.”

Helena Dalli, Commissioner for Equality, added: “As we continue to tackle the inequalities that were exacerbated by the pandemic, we must step up our efforts to protect fundamental rights and achieve equality for all. These programmes are actions taken to deliver a Union of Equality and taking care of the inclusion, participation and success of all!”

The Justice Programme, with a budget of €305 million, focusses on judicial cooperation, judicial training and facilitating access to justice. The Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values Programme received a major budget top-up and was more than doubled. Funding is €1.55 billion will be available to civil society organisations on European, national and local level, as well as equality bodies, municipalities and other stakeholders. Calls for proposals will support civil society action ranging from fighting racism and gender-based violence to promoting equality, the rule of law and citizens’ participation in democracy.

Member States will establish national contact points to assist organisations in applying. On 25-28 May, Commissioners Reynders and Dalli will launch the programme during the first Civil Dialogue week of the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values programme

