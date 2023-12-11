Record Year For GO’s People Strategy; GO Acknowledged As Top Employer In Malta

Reading Time: 3 minutes

2023 has been a remarkable year for GO and its people following the introduction of a number of innovative people wellness policies and initiatives aimed at making GO a great place to work and grow. Such actions have left an encouragingly positive mark on GO’s people and employment satisfaction scores. In fact, the 2023 Employee Satisfaction survey has shown an employee satisfaction score of a record high 80.2%.

This is no surprise following the bold people strategy that GO implements. In the past year alone, GO has set industry standards in terms of policies introduced, including four weeks paid leave for pregnancy loss, four weeks paid leave for the non-birthing parent and a successful temporary ‘work from abroad’ policy. These have been crucial for GO, which for the first time has been acknowledged as the top employer in Malta in the annual Employee Net Promoter Score (ENPS).

In this year’s annual study commissioned by GO through an independent market research agency M. Fsadni & Associates, GO achieved an outstanding overall employer ranking, doubling the score since the last survey was carried out last year, establishing it as the leading employer in Malta.

“This is a remarkable achievement for us at GO that brings to fruition all the work and commitment we are putting into establishing GO’s reputation as a top employer in the market, capable of attracting and retaining top talent,” said Sarah Mifsud, Chief People Officer at GO.

“This accomplishment has revitalized our commitment to enhancing the People’s experience at GO. While policy formulation is crucial, our emphasis extends to the learning aspect—going above and beyond to create meaningful opportunities that elevate our people’s lives and bolster their career paths.

Additionally, our unwavering investment in our leaders remains a cornerstone. We firmly believe that our leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the workplace experience and well-being of our people. Our dedicated efforts revolve around assisting and supporting these leaders, enabling them to lead with purpose. We empower and upskill them, fostering the development of the necessary skills to navigate and guide us on this collective journey,” continued Sarah.

“This achievement is a testament to everyone’s collective effort and dedication over the years, where all our investment in our people continues to reinforce GO’s commitment to establish itself as a family-centric company whose concern is the mental wellbeing of all its people. We take a 360 approach, ensuring that our people’s financial, emotional and mental wellbeing are well addressed, whilst creating the right conditions for them to grow both personally and professionally,” concluded Sarah Mifsud.

