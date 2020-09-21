Red Cross to cut almost 100 posts in Geneva

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Swiss-run International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will cut 95 posts owing to financial pressures linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been confirmed. The organisation employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.

The deficit is expected to be CHF130 million ($143 million) for 2020, the ICRC said.

Cost cutting measures of CHF25 million are being planned.

In total, there should be around 60 redundancies, considering retirements and other factors among the 95 posts concerned, the organisation said.

“The negatives effects of Covid are being felt, also on the financial side. The ICRC is not spared and today will take measures to reduce its management and operational costs,” the organisation informed swissinfo.ch in an emailed statement. “These decisions reflect the absolute necessity to change our priorities and optimize the costs.”

“Social responsibility” measures will be offered to those affected, the ICRC said. Resources will be reallocated between the most important areas and “those which have the least”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the need for humanitarian aid but traditional donors have faced budgetary pressures caused by the virus.

