“Reel 2 Real” Erick Morillo found dead

Reel 2 Real Erick DJ Erick Morillo — best known for his 1993 hit “I Like to Move It”, has died at the age of 49.

The musician’s body was found this morning, reports TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the US site that the music producer’s body was found in Miami Beach. The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, but officers say they received a 911 call at 10.42am, with detectives quickly heading to the scene.

Erick was best know for producing electro dance track I Like To Movie It, which he released in 1993.

His death comes just weeks after he was arrested in Miami on sexual abuse charges. The Colombian-American DJ and music producer had been working with his accuser at a private party on Star Island in December 2019, before returning to his home alongside another woman.

