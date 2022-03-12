Refugee flow to Italy rises, 4,500 in 24h, Health centre for Ukrainian refugees in Naples

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The flow of Ukrainian refugees to Italy has risen in the last 24 hours with 4,500 more arrivals, the interior ministry said.

Some 31,287 Ukrainian citizens have now arrived in Italy since the start of the Russian invasion, it said.

Some 15,830 of them are women, 12,676 are children, and 2,781 are men.

Photo – Medical personnel walks with children at the center of the local health company in Naples that was opened for Ukrainian refugees, among whom some positive Covid-19 cases were detected, at the Mostra d’Oltremare, Naples, Italy. Medical teams operate in the facility not only on Covid-19 cases but also assisting those arriving from Ukraine with other diseases. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Via ANSA