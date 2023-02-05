Reimagine Education: a Microsoft digital event on February 9, 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Microsoft is inviting the public to Reimagine Education, a worldwide K-12 digital event taking place February 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM PT (UTC-8) and 6:00 PM PT (UTC-8).

During the event, innovative schools around the globe, along with Microsoft leaders, including CEO Satya Nadella, will discuss how one can empower every learner to achieve more. Education leaders from United States, New Zealand, Philippines, Belgium, Uruguay, and more will share how they are using the latest Microsoft technology to improve reading, writing, math, and communication skills to prepare students for their future.

Microsoft continues to advance its commitment to students and educators and in this upcoming event, where it will share its our latest learning tools can provide data for educators to identify learning gaps for all learners, and give timely feedback so students can catch up, keep up, and get ahead.

Tune in to Reimagine Education for insights into:

Accelerating learning and supporting student progress

Providing secure, trusted technology for learning

Preparing all students for their futures

The event is open to everyone, no registration required, and captions will be available in 27 languages. Save the date to your calendar and join on February 9, 2023 at either 9:00 AM PT (UTC-8) or 6:00 PM PT (UTC-8).

