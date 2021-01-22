Release of James Bond film No Time To Die delayed for the fifth time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

According to media reports, the release of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ has been delayed for the fifth time, now to October 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Craig will make his final appearance as 007 on 8 October, the official James Bond account posted on Twitter early on Friday.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

It was originally planned for release a year before that in April 2020.

Frustrated Bond fans were already waiting for the latest 007 film before the pandemic started – with Danny Boyle’s decision to quit as director in 2018 resulting in a delay.

No Time To Die, the 25th film in the franchise.

Main Photo: British actor/cast member Daniel Craig arrives for the premiere of ‘Spectre’ in Berlin, Germany, 28 October 2015 . EPA-EFE/JOERG CARSTENSEN

