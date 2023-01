Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 23 (Reuters) – The Pentagon is preparing for United States Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit to Taiwan later this year, Punchbowl News reported on Monday, citing an official directly involved in the talks.

Biden administration officials anticipate McCarthy will visit Taiwan sometime in the spring, the report said.

Photo: United States Speaker Kevin McCarthy. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

