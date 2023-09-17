Reports Chechen leader Kadyrov in critical condition maybe dead

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to be in critical condition, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

“The information is confirmed by various sources in the medical and political circles,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, told Obozrevatel, which first reported the news. “There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the diseases that were there have worsened and caused such a serious condition.”

His ill-health is not due to an injury, Yusov added.

“It is not about injuries. Other details require additional clarification. He has been ill for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems,” he said. “For the last few days, he has been in a serious condition.”

Kadyrov’s health appeared to deteriorate in recent days. Obozrevatel reported earlier this week that Kadyrov went into a coma and was flown to Moscow to seek treatment. He was reportedly returned to Chechnya.

Rumors of Kadyrov’s declining health have circulated for months. In March, Kadyrov laughed off the speculation in a Telegram post.

“For those who console themselves with the hope that I am terminally ill, I am sorry to upset you,” Kadyrov said.

According to Obozrevatel’s Chechen sources, Kadyrov has been in a coma for several days and is waiting to be transferred from Chechnya to receive treatment abroad, likely in the United Arab Emirates.

Kadyrov is a staunch supporter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and has sent Chechen troops – the notoriously ruthless kadyrovtsy – to wage Russia’s war in Ukraine. He has even called for Russia to use low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Kadyrov, who has been leader of the Chechen Republic since 2007.

Read more via Kyiv Independent/Obozrevatel

