Reports some of the keys used to generate the EU  Green Pass stolen

Some of the keys used to generate the European Green Pass have been stolen and distributed on programming networks to create false COVID-19 health certificates, qualified Italian sources said.



A series of meetings at the EU level were being held on Wednesday to examine the situation, according to the sources.

It has been decided to cancel all the passes created with those keys, the sources said.



The theft of the generation keys did not take place in Italy, they said.

Photo – EPA-EFE/FABIO CIMAGLIA

