UPDATED: Reports South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran

Iranian media reported on Monday that the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards navy has seized a South Korean vessel “for polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

A South Korean-flagged tanker appears to have been seized by Iran and is now in Iranian territorial waters, two maritime security companies said on Monday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority said on Monday an “interaction” between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.

The UKMTO website gave no further details. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.

