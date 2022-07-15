Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by low water levels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

HAMBURG, July 15 (Reuters) – Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine in Germany, traders said on Friday.

Shipping on the river is being hampered in Germany south of Duisburg and Cologne, with water levels at the chokepoint of Kaub falling sharply this week.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

More dry weather is forecast in river catchment areas in south Germany and Switzerland in the coming week, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)