Ricchi e Poveri’s Franco Gatti dies aged 80

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Franco Gatti, a founder member of much-loved Italian polyphonic group Ricchi e Poveri, died in Genoa on Tuesday at the age of 80. challenges of life with great dignity. Ciao, Franco”.

Formed in 1967, the band got their name, which means ‘rich and poor’, from late singer-songwriter Franco Califano, who described them as” rich in ideas and poor of money”. The group’s success went beyond Italy and they had several international hits, including the 1981 number ‘Sarà Perché ti Amo’.

Gatti left the group in 2016 following the death of his son but he took part in a reunion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut at the Sanremo Music Festival in 2020.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Members of the Italian band Ricchi e Poveri (L-R) Angelo Sotgiu, Angela Brambati, Marina Occhiena and Franco Gatti perform on stage at the Ariston theatre during the 70th Sanremo Italian Song Festival, Sanremo, Italy, 05 February 2020. . EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first