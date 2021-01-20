Right to disconnect an important test for Europe’s commitment towards fundamental rights of workers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A report calling on the European Commission to introduce legislative action on the right to disconnect has been described as an important test in favour of workers’ fundamental rights. Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba said that this was an excellent opportunity to show European citizens that the EU will protect their rights in the face of the increasing challenges that digitalisation brings to establishing a work-life balance.

The report is being discussed by the European Parliament Plenary session this evening and will be voted upon tomorrow.

Agius Saliba has been at the forefront of this legislation in his role of rapporteur on the subject which seeks to protect the right for workers to switch off their digital devices outside working hours without fear of facing consequences.

In a press briefing organised by the European Parliament Office in Malta, Alex Agius Saliba and S&D MEP, said that in an ever-connected culture, digitalisation has brought about significant benefits, in both private and social life. It has allowed for more flexibility for workers while reducing commuting time.

However, at the same time, there is a constant pressure on workers to be always reachable and available at any time. Agius Saliba quoted a Eurofound survey which found that 30% of flexi-workers are working in their free time, while only only 5% of workers who work from their office – do so.

The Labour MEP said that the provision of information to employees is a crucial element of this report. He acknowledged that the proposal faced lots of opposition, particularly from what he termed as “conservative elements” and business lobbies.

Agius Saliba added that tomorrow’s vote is a big test for Europe’s conservatives in its drive to truly enforce the right towards a work-life balance while fighting occupational health and safety hazards such as depression.

The reports call on the European Commission to propose an EU Directive on the Right to Disconnect, since this right is not explicitly enshrined in EU law . MEPs also stress that being able to switch off from work should be a fundamental right , permitting workers to refrain from work-related tasks and electronic communication outside working hours without facing any repercussions.

