‘Right to disconnect’ approved by European Parliament

The European Parliament has voted in favour of the ‘right to disconnect’ report headed by Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

Reacting to the result, Agius Saliba called it a “historic vote” in favour of workers’ rights.

“Millions of workers now have their rights, which are protected by legislation, strengthened further,” he said.

The right to disconnect allows workers to refrain from engaging in work-related tasks, activities and electronic communication, such as phone calls, emails and other messages, outside their working time, including during rest periods, official and annual holidays, maternity, paternity and parental leave, and other types of leave, without facing any adverse consequences.

The right to disconnect was adopted by the European Parliament after 472 votes in favour. In order for the directive to pass, it needed a qualified majority of 357 votes.

