Rio Sambadrome lights up in tribute for victims of COVID-19

The Rio Carnival Sambadrome, empty and illuminated, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Sambadrome, which will remain empty and silent between this Friday and Ash Wednesday due to the cancellation of the Carnival in Brazil due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have special lighting at night in tribute to the victims of the disease.

The light show, simulating a carnival parade and highlighting the different colours of the Rio de Janeiro samba schools, was lit this Friday by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, in a ceremony in which tribute was also paid to the victims of the pandemic.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (C), hands over the key to the city to two nurses as a symbol and tribute to the health workers facing the pandemic, during an event at the Rio Carnival Sambadrome, empty and illuminated, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

