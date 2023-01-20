Rishi Sunak to be investigated by police for not wearing seatbelt

Reading Time: 2 minutes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be investigated by police after failing to wear a seatbelt in the back of a moving car on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was filmed in the vehicle while on his way to Morecambe to promote the £2 billion dished out in the latest round of levelling up funding.



But the cash soon became less of a talking point than the clip itself, as eagle-eyed social media users pointed out he was in breach of guidance.

On Thursday night, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We are aware of the matter and we will be looking into it.”

Sunak has apologised for an error of judgment after he rode in a car without wearing his seatbelt in order to film a clip for social media, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

The clip, where Sunak discusses the government’s latest round of funding to “level up” communities around the country, was widely shared on social media as Sunak addressed the camera from the back of his car without wearing a seatbelt.

“That was a brief error of judgment. The Prime Minister removed the seatbelt to film a short clip,” a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

“He fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises.”

In Britain a person can be fined up to 500 pounds if they fail to wear a seatbelt, unless there is an exemption, such as for emergency services, in taxi or when a driver is reversing.

Asked if Sunak had any exemptions while riding in a government car, the spokesperson told reporters: “It was a mistake and he has apologised.”

