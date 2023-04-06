Robert F Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for White House

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Robert F Kennedy Jr has filed election paperwork to run for US president in 2024 as a Democrat.

The 69-year-old is the son of assassinated Senator Robert F Kennedy and nephew of President John F Kennedy.

The environmental lawyer’s campaign treasurer, John E Sullivan, confirmed the filing on Wednesday.

Mr Kennedy is an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner. Instagram removed his account in 2021 for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims”, the company said.

Both Democratic and Republican parties hold their own contests – called primaries – to find their presidential nominee. Mr Kennedy will be a rank outsider for the Democratic nomination.

President Joe Biden has indicated he will run for re-election, though he has not yet formally declared his candidacy.

He was previously expected to launch his campaign in early April, but aides say his timeline has shifted.

Last month, another Democrat, Marianne Williamson, joined the presidential race.

Mr Kennedy has a voice disorder, spasmodic dysphonia, which affects the muscles in his voice box.

He married actress Cheryl Hines in 2014 and lives in Los Angeles, California.

Read more via The WSJ/ CNN/BBC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first