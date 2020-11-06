Roberto Mancini tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The FIGC has announced Italy CT Roberto Mancini has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Azzurri CT is asymptomatic and in isolation at home, after having tested positive for COVID-19.

“As part of the periodic checks carried out by the FIGC for the members of the technical staff of the national teams in view of the upcoming commitments in UEFA competitions, the coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19,” the FIGC wrote in a statement.

“He’s completely asymptomatic and in compliance with the provisions in force, the Azzurri technician placed himself in fiduciary isolation at his home in Rome.

“The FIGC promptly notified the competent local health authority. The coach will be able to join the national team meeting in Coverciano once the path foreseen by the FIGC’s and the UEFA’s Return to play protocols.“

On Friday PM Giuseppe Conte said Friday that his government’s new three-tier restrictions system, which has put four Italian regions in soft lockdowns, was needed to stop the nation being overwhelmed by the spread of COVID-19.

The system has been criticised by the governors of the ‘red-zone’ high-contagion-risk regions – Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d’Aosta.

Italy has registered a record 37,809 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. That is up from 34,500 new cases on Thursday.

