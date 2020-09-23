Roma handed 3-0 defeat after fielding ineligible player against Verona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Roma’s Serie A Season took a blow on its first day after the Serie A Sporting Judge handed the team a 3-0 defeat in ther match to Verona following a mix-up on the registration of Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara.

The match, played last Saturday, had ended in a goalless draw.

Diawara was fielded in the first team without being named in the 25-man squad list for the game. He was placed on the Under-22 player list, where he had been throughout last season. However, Diawara turned 23 in July.

The team from the Capital city is expected to appeal this decision, insisting that the omission was made in good faith and that the team had gained no advantage from the move, given that other slots were still available in the “Over” list.

via Ansa and Gazzetta dello Sport

