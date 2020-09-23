Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Sport Dispatch, Sports

Roma handed 3-0 defeat after fielding ineligible player against Verona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Roma’s Serie A Season took a blow on its first day after the Serie A Sporting Judge handed the team a 3-0 defeat in ther match to Verona following a mix-up on the registration of Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara.

The match, played last Saturday, had ended in a goalless draw.

Diawara was fielded in the first team without being named in the 25-man squad list for the game. He was placed on the Under-22 player list, where he had been throughout last season. However, Diawara turned 23 in July.

The team from the Capital city is expected to appeal this decision, insisting that the omission was made in good faith and that the team had gained no advantage from the move, given that other slots were still available in the “Over” list.

via Ansa and Gazzetta dello Sport

