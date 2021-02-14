Roma leapfrogs Juve and goes third in Italian Serie A

Reading Time: < 1 minute

dpa – Jordan Veretout’s brace opened the scoring in Roma’s 3-0 defeat of visiting Udinese Sunday, helping the Giallorossi go third in the Italian Serie A.

The Romans leapfrogged Juventus, who lost 1-0 at Napoli on Saturday, and sit now six points behind leaders AC Milan, who crashed 2-0 at promoted Spezia. Inter Milan can go top if they beat Lazio later Sunday.

The French midfielder Veretout nodded home and converted a penalty in the first half hour and substitute Pedro curled in the third in added time to end the Udine guests’ unbeaten run with three straight clean sheets. Udinese stayed nine points clear of the danger zone, level with Bologna, Spezia and Benevento.



