Romania sees jump in daily COVID-19 cases to record high 34,255

BUCHAREST, Jan 26 (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record high 34,255 in the past 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday, but hospitalisations were still relatively low compared to the previous pandemic wave.

Ninety-four people died of the virus within the last 24 hours. The pandemic has killed 59,726 people in the European Union state of 20 million.

Romania is the EU’s second-least vaccinated state, with roughly 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education.

Photo – People wear face masks in the street in Bucharest, Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT