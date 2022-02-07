Romanian flag carrier Tarom to slash staff by 200

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom said it is moving forward with the restructuring, and, since the beginning of this year, more than 200 employees have been laid off.

The personnel currently counts 1,295, according to company representatives, Ziarul Financiar reported.

However, Tarom plans to hire more people in the next period, primarily through internal procedures, because the new organizational structure provides for a number of 1,316 positions, which should correspond to the estimated volume of activity for the coming years. The new jobs represent positions that were not found in the previous structure of the company.

Read more via Romania Insider / Ziarul Financiar