Jan 13 (Reuters) – Romania’s consumer price inflation fell to 16.37% on the year in December from 16.76% the previous month, below expectations, data from the National Statistics Board showed .

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 16.60% year-on-year, above the central bank’s 1.5%-3.5% target.

Data showed prices rose 0.37% on the month in December, with food prices up 1.26%, non-food prices down 0.32% and services up 0.37%.

