Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis receives Charlemagne Prize

DW Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has been presented with the 2020 Charlemagne Prize for promoting “European values.” The award ceremony in Aachen had been postponed several times because of the COVID pandemic.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday received the Charlemagne Prize honoring people considered to have worked toward European unification at a ceremony in the western German city of Aachen.

The prize’s board of directors commended Iohannis for making Romania, a country that once had a “brutal dictatorship,” a home for European values in southeastern Europe.

The board said the prize was meant to encourage Iohannis to continue resolutely on his “European path.”

Photo President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis waves from at balcony after he received the 2021 Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis), during a ceremony at the town hall in Aachen, Germany, 02 October 2021.