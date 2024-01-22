Rome, Paris, Berlin say action needed in Red Sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy, France and Germany are calling for an EU naval mission to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen with a joint document they are presenting at Monday’s meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

“Given the gravity of the current situation and our geostrategic interests, it is important for the EU to demonstrate its willingness and ability to act as a global security actor, including in the maritime domain,” the document reads.

“The mission will be in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Sea and will be defensive,” it continues, stressing “the importance of using the already existing structures and capabilities” of the Emasoh/Agenor mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said the Red Sea mission may include the participation of non-EU countries.

Via ANSA

