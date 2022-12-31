Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) -Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said in the statement.

“I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and together with them help the Club to achieve success.”

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first