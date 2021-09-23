Royal Air Maroc source says only 15 flights affected by Algeria airspace closure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A source at Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said Algeria’s closure of airspace to Moroccan aircraft from Wednesday would only affect 15 flights weekly linking Morocco with Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, described the impact on RAM as insignificant and said the relevant flights could reroute over the Mediterranean.

Algeria’s supreme security council decided on Wednesday to close the country’s airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft, the Algerian presidency said, less than a month after it cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom.

The decision came “in view of the continued provocations and hostile practices on the Moroccan side”, it said in a statement.

The closure also includes any aircraft carrying a Moroccan registration number, the presidency said after a meeting of the council.

Photo – A Boeing 737-7B6 of Royal Air Maroc airline. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN