Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like ‘beached whale’ A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a "beached whale" sent new shockwaves through global ...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 21,267 new cases Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday again...

Hungary hospitals under ‘extraordinary’ pressure as pandemic sweeps eastern Europe Hungary's hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure from rising co...

Swedish travel ban to Norway and Denmark to end on March 31 Sweden have announced that the travel ban preventing people from Norway and Denmark travelling to c...

Royal AirForce jet crashes after crew eject – Sky Sky News reports that a Royal Air Force Hawk T1 jet has crashed. Military sources confirmed the...

New Zealand passes miscarriages bereavement leave law New Zealand’s parliament has passed legislation giving mothers and their partners the right to paid...

Dante still relevant – Mattarella on 700th anniversary President Sergio Mattarella said Dante Alighieri's life and work still teach us lessons today as It...

Greece celebrates 200 years of independence in pared-back ceremony ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece celebrated 200 years since the start of its struggle for independence fro...

Olympic Torch Relay Gets Going Under Pandemic Shadow With waves, smiles and high fives, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay set off on Thursday, begi...