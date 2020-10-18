Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Royal Mail eyes UK PM’s 800 mln stg home COVID-19 tests contract

1 Min Read
Royal Mail is targeting a contract worth almost £800m to spearhead mass home testing for up to two and a half years under Boris Johnson’s “Operation Moonshot”.

Keith Williams, the chairman, wants postal workers to deliver and collect up to 200,000 home Covid testing kits a day until mid-2023.

The tender, worth between £384m and £785m, reveals home testing will play an “increasingly significant” role. It says: “The ambition of NHS Test and Trace is to ensure that everyone who needs a test in the UK has access to one.”

Royal Mail is expecting to compete with rivals including Amazon for the work. Ministers hope Operation Moonshot will allow a much greater degree of normal life to return even without a mass vaccination programme.

