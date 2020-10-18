Royal Mail eyes UK PM’s 800 mln stg home COVID-19 tests contract

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Royal Mail is targeting a contract worth almost £800m to spearhead mass home testing for up to two and a half years under Boris Johnson’s “Operation Moonshot”.

Keith Williams, the chairman, wants postal workers to deliver and collect up to 200,000 home Covid testing kits a day until mid-2023.

The tender, worth between £384m and £785m, reveals home testing will play an “increasingly significant” role. It says: “The ambition of NHS Test and Trace is to ensure that everyone who needs a test in the UK has access to one.”

Royal Mail is expecting to compete with rivals including Amazon for the work. Ministers hope Operation Moonshot will allow a much greater degree of normal life to return even without a mass vaccination programme.

Read more via The Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...