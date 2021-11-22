Royals could boycott the BBC over Princes and the Press documentary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly threatening to boycott the BBC over a refusal to let them see a documentary about the royals’ relationship with the media.

In a rare move, the three households have united to complain to the corporation amid fears that Monday night’s programme, the Princes and The Press, will repeat claims that Prince William and Prince Harry briefed against each other through their aides.

The documentary comes as tensions between the Royal Family and the BBC run high in the wake of the Martin Bashir scandal, where an independent inquiry found the journalist’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales was obtained by deceit – with failings covered up by BBC bosses. The Duke of Cambridge made a scathing statement following the report.

The BBC said the show will examine the years in which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have charted “very different courses” in their relationships with the media.

The first of the two-part documentary covers the “years leading up to and including the engagement and marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” and provides “context” for their relationship with the press, by examining the “illegal activities” of some news outlets in the 1990s.

Photo – EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Read more via The Telegraph