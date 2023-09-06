Sports

Rugby World Cup 2023: dates, fixtures, schedule, odds and how to watch on TV

(Reuters) – Here is what you need to know about the pools, schedule, venues, past winners and betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which begins on Friday and ends with the Oct. 28 final.

DATES

* The 10th edition of the showpiece event will run from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.

* It begins with host nation France taking on New Zealand.

TEAMS

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.

* POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

* POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

* POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

* POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

There are then four quarter-finals, two semi-finals a third-place playoff and the final.

VENUES

* Games are being staged at nine stadiums – Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, OL Stadium, Stade de Marseille, Stade de la Beaujoire, Stade de Nice, Stade de France, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Stadium de Toulouse.

* With a capacity of just over 80,000 seats, Stade de France is the largest of France’s nine World Cup stadiums. It will host the final on Oct. 28.

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

DATEPOOLFIXTURETIMEVENUE
Sept. 8AFrance v New Zealand1915Stade de France
Sept. 9AItaly v Namibia1100Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
Sept. 9BIreland v Romania1330Stade de Bordeaux
Sept. 9CAustralia v Georgia1600Stade de France
Sept. 9DEngland v Argentina1900Stade de Marseille
Sept. 10DJapan v Chile1100Stadium de Toulouse
Sept. 10BSouth Africa v Scotland1545Stade de Marseille
Sept. 10CWales v Fiji1900Stade de Bordeaux
Sept. 14AFrance v Uruguay1900Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Sept. 15ANew Zealand v Namibia1900Stadium de Toulouse
Sept. 16DSamoa v Chile1300Stade de Bordeaux
Sept. 16CWales v Portugal1545Stade de Nice
Sept. 16BIreland v Tonga1900Stade de la Beaujoire
Sept. 17BSouth Africa v Romania1300Stade de Bordeaux
Sept. 17CAustralia v Fiji1545Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
Sept. 17DEngland v Japan1900Stade de Nice
Sept. 20AItaly v Uruguay1545Stade de Nice
Sept. 21AFrance v Namibia1900Stade de Marseille
Sept. 22DArgentina v Samoa1545Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
Sept. 23CGeorgia v Portugal1200Stadium de Toulouse
Sept. 23DEngland v Chile1545Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Sept. 23BSouth Africa v Ireland1900Stade de France
Sept. 24BScotland v Tonga1545Stade de Nice
Sept. 24CWales v Australia1900OL Stadium
Sept. 27AUruguay v Namibia1545OL Stadium
Sept. 28DJapan v Samoa1900Stadium de Toulouse
Sept. 29ANew Zealand v Italy1900OL Stadium
Sept. 30DArgentina v Chile1300Stade de la Beaujoire
Sept. 30CFiji v Georgia1545Stade de Bordeaux
Sept. 30BScotland v Romania1900Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Oct. 1CAustralia v Portugal1545Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
Oct. 1BSouth Africa v Tonga1900Stade de Marseille
Oct. 5ANew Zealand v Uruguay1900OL Stadium
Oct. 6AFrance v Italy1900OL Stadium
Oct. 7CWales v Georgia1300Stade de la Beaujoire
Oct. 7DEngland v Samoa1545Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Oct. 7BIreland v Scotland1900Stade de France
Oct. 8DJapan v Argentina1100Stade de la Beaujoire
Oct. 8BTonga v Romania1545Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Oct. 8CFiji v Portugal1900Stadium de Toulouse
Oct. 14Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D1500Stade de Marseille
Oct. 14Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A1900Stade de France
Oct. 15Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C1500Stade de Marseille
Oct. 15Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B1900Stade de France
Oct. 20Winner Quarter-final 1 v Winner Quarter-final 21900Stade de France
Oct. 21Winner Quarter-final 3 v Winner Quarter-final 41900Stade de France
Oct. 27Runner-up Semi-final 1 v Runner-up Semi-final 21900Stade de France
Oct. 28Winner Semi-final 1 v Winner Semi-final 21900Stade de France

PAST WINNERS

There have been nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand and South Africa have each won the tournament three times.

1987 New Zealand beat France 29-9

1991 Australia beat England 12-6

1995 South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12

1999 Australia beat France 35-12

2003 England beat Australia 20-17

2007 South Africa beat England 15-6

2011 New Zealand beat France 8-7

2015 New Zealand beat Australia 34-17

2019 South Africa beat England 32-12

WHAT’S NEW

This World Cup will feature a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. It is also the first tournament to use the TMO bunker system, where a referee can show a yellow card and while the player is in the sin-bin for 10 minutes an off-field official reviews the offence and can upgrade the card to red. The system was used in World Cup warm-up games.

BETTING ODDS

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

William Hill

* New Zealand – 11/4

* France – 3/1

* South Africa – 7/2

* Ireland – 9/2

* Australia – 12/1

* England – 16-1

Bet365

* New Zealand – 11/4

* France – 3/1

* South Africa – 10/3

* Ireland – 9/2

* Australia – 11/1

* England – 16/1

BROADCASTERS

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.

* Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV

* Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1

* South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport

* Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY

* North America: NBC

