Rugby World Cup 2023: dates, fixtures, schedule, odds and how to watch on TV

Reading Time: 4 minutes

(Reuters) – Here is what you need to know about the pools, schedule, venues, past winners and betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which begins on Friday and ends with the Oct. 28 final.

DATES

* The 10th edition of the showpiece event will run from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.

* It begins with host nation France taking on New Zealand.

TEAMS

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.

* POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

* POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

* POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

* POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

There are then four quarter-finals, two semi-finals a third-place playoff and the final.

VENUES

* Games are being staged at nine stadiums – Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, OL Stadium, Stade de Marseille, Stade de la Beaujoire, Stade de Nice, Stade de France, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Stadium de Toulouse.

* With a capacity of just over 80,000 seats, Stade de France is the largest of France’s nine World Cup stadiums. It will host the final on Oct. 28.

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

DATE POOL FIXTURE TIME VENUE Sept. 8 A France v New Zealand 1915 Stade de France Sept. 9 A Italy v Namibia 1100 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Sept. 9 B Ireland v Romania 1330 Stade de Bordeaux Sept. 9 C Australia v Georgia 1600 Stade de France Sept. 9 D England v Argentina 1900 Stade de Marseille Sept. 10 D Japan v Chile 1100 Stadium de Toulouse Sept. 10 B South Africa v Scotland 1545 Stade de Marseille Sept. 10 C Wales v Fiji 1900 Stade de Bordeaux Sept. 14 A France v Uruguay 1900 Stade Pierre-Mauroy Sept. 15 A New Zealand v Namibia 1900 Stadium de Toulouse Sept. 16 D Samoa v Chile 1300 Stade de Bordeaux Sept. 16 C Wales v Portugal 1545 Stade de Nice Sept. 16 B Ireland v Tonga 1900 Stade de la Beaujoire Sept. 17 B South Africa v Romania 1300 Stade de Bordeaux Sept. 17 C Australia v Fiji 1545 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Sept. 17 D England v Japan 1900 Stade de Nice Sept. 20 A Italy v Uruguay 1545 Stade de Nice Sept. 21 A France v Namibia 1900 Stade de Marseille Sept. 22 D Argentina v Samoa 1545 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Sept. 23 C Georgia v Portugal 1200 Stadium de Toulouse Sept. 23 D England v Chile 1545 Stade Pierre-Mauroy Sept. 23 B South Africa v Ireland 1900 Stade de France Sept. 24 B Scotland v Tonga 1545 Stade de Nice Sept. 24 C Wales v Australia 1900 OL Stadium Sept. 27 A Uruguay v Namibia 1545 OL Stadium Sept. 28 D Japan v Samoa 1900 Stadium de Toulouse Sept. 29 A New Zealand v Italy 1900 OL Stadium Sept. 30 D Argentina v Chile 1300 Stade de la Beaujoire Sept. 30 C Fiji v Georgia 1545 Stade de Bordeaux Sept. 30 B Scotland v Romania 1900 Stade Pierre-Mauroy Oct. 1 C Australia v Portugal 1545 Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Oct. 1 B South Africa v Tonga 1900 Stade de Marseille Oct. 5 A New Zealand v Uruguay 1900 OL Stadium Oct. 6 A France v Italy 1900 OL Stadium Oct. 7 C Wales v Georgia 1300 Stade de la Beaujoire Oct. 7 D England v Samoa 1545 Stade Pierre-Mauroy Oct. 7 B Ireland v Scotland 1900 Stade de France Oct. 8 D Japan v Argentina 1100 Stade de la Beaujoire Oct. 8 B Tonga v Romania 1545 Stade Pierre-Mauroy Oct. 8 C Fiji v Portugal 1900 Stadium de Toulouse Oct. 14 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D 1500 Stade de Marseille Oct. 14 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A 1900 Stade de France Oct. 15 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C 1500 Stade de Marseille Oct. 15 – Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B 1900 Stade de France Oct. 20 – Winner Quarter-final 1 v Winner Quarter-final 2 1900 Stade de France Oct. 21 – Winner Quarter-final 3 v Winner Quarter-final 4 1900 Stade de France Oct. 27 – Runner-up Semi-final 1 v Runner-up Semi-final 2 1900 Stade de France Oct. 28 – Winner Semi-final 1 v Winner Semi-final 2 1900 Stade de France

PAST WINNERS

There have been nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand and South Africa have each won the tournament three times.

1987 New Zealand beat France 29-9

1991 Australia beat England 12-6

1995 South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12

1999 Australia beat France 35-12

2003 England beat Australia 20-17

2007 South Africa beat England 15-6

2011 New Zealand beat France 8-7

2015 New Zealand beat Australia 34-17

2019 South Africa beat England 32-12

WHAT’S NEW

This World Cup will feature a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. It is also the first tournament to use the TMO bunker system, where a referee can show a yellow card and while the player is in the sin-bin for 10 minutes an off-field official reviews the offence and can upgrade the card to red. The system was used in World Cup warm-up games.

BETTING ODDS

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup:

William Hill

* New Zealand – 11/4

* France – 3/1

* South Africa – 7/2

* Ireland – 9/2

* Australia – 12/1

* England – 16-1

Bet365

* New Zealand – 11/4

* France – 3/1

* South Africa – 10/3

* Ireland – 9/2

* Australia – 11/1

* England – 16/1

BROADCASTERS

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.

* Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV

* Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1

* South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport

* Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY

* North America: NBC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group