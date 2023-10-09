Rugby World Cup 2023 knockout stage: who will qualify?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup will begin on Oct. 14. The following is a look at the teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals, schedule and betting odds:

POOL A

FRANCE

France qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Italy 60-7 on Friday.

The hosts won Pool A undefeated after defeating New Zealand, Uruguay and Namibia as well as Italy.

In the quarter-finals on Sunday Oct. 15 they will face South Africa, runners-up of Pool B.

France are the only team to have reached finals without winning one, having lost in 1987, 1999 and 2011.

Pool performance:

France 27-13 New Zealand

France 27-12 Uruguay

France 96-0 Namibia

France 60-7 Italy

William Hill odds to win tournament: 10/3

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand bounced back from defeat by France with bonus-point wins over Namibia, Italy and Uruguay to become the first quarter-finalists from Pool A.

France’s victory against Italy on Friday left the All Blacks finishing second in the group.

In the quarter-finals on Saturday they will face Ireland, who won Pool B.

Pool performance: France 27-13 New Zealand New Zealand 71-3 Namibia New Zealand 96-17 Italy New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay

William Hill odds to win tournament 4/1

POOL B

IRELAND

Ireland secured top spot in Pool B by overcoming Scotland 36-14 on Saturday.

Ireland, the world’s top-ranked team, remained undefeated in the pool stage as they also beat Romania, Tonga and South Africa.

In the quarter-finals, they will face New Zealand who were in runners-up in Pool A, nex Saturday.

Pool performance:

Ireland 82-8 Romania

Ireland 59-16 Tonga

South Africa 8-13 Ireland

Ireland 36-14 Scotland

William Hill odds to win tournament 11/4

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa finished second in Pool B after Scotland failed to beat Ireland on Saturday.

The defending champions claimed three victories over Scotland, Romania and Tonga, but lost to Ireland.

In the quarter-finals, they will face France, who won Pool A, next Sunday.

Pool performance:

South Africa 18-3 Scotland

South Africa 76-0 Romania

South Africa 8-13 Ireland

South Africa 49-18 Tonga

William Hill odds to win tournament 3/1

POOL C

WALES

Wales qualified for the quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia and obtained the first place in Pool C in the last pool match on Saturday by defeating Georgia 43-19.

The Welsh were the first team from Pool C to qualify after victories over Fiji, Portugal and Australia.

In the quarter-finals, Wales will face on Saturday Oct. 14 the Pool D runners-up – either Japan or Argentina.

Pool performance:

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Wales 40-6 Australia

Wales 43-19 Georgia

William Hill odds to win tournament 20/1

POOL D

ENGLAND

England made it to the quarter-finals with wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile and Japan’s 28-22 victory over Samoa guaranteed England top spot in Pool D.

In their last group match, England beat Samoa 18-17 on Saturday.

In the knockout stage they will face on Sunday Oct. 15 the runners-up of Pool C – either Fiji or Australia.

England won the Rugby World Cup in 2003 and lost the final three times in 1991, 2007 and 2019.

Pool performance:

England 27-10 Argentina

England 34-12 Japan

England 71-0 Chile

England 18-17 Samoa

William Hill odds to win tournament: 10/1

HOW ARE SCORES CALCULATED?

* Match win: 4 points

* Draw: 2 points

* 4 or more tries: 1 bonus point

* Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group