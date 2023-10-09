Rugby World Cup 2023 knockout stage: who will qualify?

The knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup will begin on Oct. 14. The following is a look at the teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals, schedule and betting odds:
POOL A
FRANCE
France qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Italy 60-7 on Friday.
The hosts won Pool A undefeated after defeating New Zealand, Uruguay and Namibia as well as Italy.
In the quarter-finals on Sunday Oct. 15 they will face South Africa, runners-up of Pool B.
France are the only team to have reached finals without winning one, having lost in 1987, 1999 and 2011.
Pool performance:
France 27-13 New Zealand
France 27-12 Uruguay
France 96-0 Namibia
France 60-7 Italy
William Hill odds to win tournament: 10/3
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand bounced back from defeat by France with bonus-point wins over Namibia, Italy and Uruguay to become the first quarter-finalists from Pool A.
France’s victory against Italy on Friday left the All Blacks finishing second in the group.
In the quarter-finals on Saturday they will face Ireland, who won Pool B.
Pool performance: France 27-13 New Zealand New Zealand 71-3 Namibia New Zealand 96-17 Italy New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay
William Hill odds to win tournament 4/1
POOL B
IRELAND
Ireland secured top spot in Pool B by overcoming Scotland 36-14 on Saturday.
Ireland, the world’s top-ranked team, remained undefeated in the pool stage as they also beat Romania, Tonga and South Africa.
In the quarter-finals, they will face New Zealand who were in runners-up in Pool A, nex Saturday.
Pool performance:
Ireland 82-8 Romania
Ireland 59-16 Tonga
South Africa 8-13 Ireland
Ireland 36-14 Scotland
William Hill odds to win tournament 11/4
SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa finished second in Pool B after Scotland failed to beat Ireland on Saturday.
The defending champions claimed three victories over Scotland, Romania and Tonga, but lost to Ireland.
In the quarter-finals, they will face France, who won Pool A, next Sunday.
Pool performance:
South Africa 18-3 Scotland
South Africa 76-0 Romania
South Africa 8-13 Ireland
South Africa 49-18 Tonga
William Hill odds to win tournament 3/1
POOL C
WALES
Wales qualified for the quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia and obtained the first place in Pool C in the last pool match on Saturday by defeating Georgia 43-19.
The Welsh were the first team from Pool C to qualify after victories over Fiji, Portugal and Australia.
In the quarter-finals, Wales will face on Saturday Oct. 14 the Pool D runners-up – either Japan or Argentina.
Pool performance:
Wales 32-26 Fiji
Wales 28-8 Portugal
Wales 40-6 Australia
Wales 43-19 Georgia
William Hill odds to win tournament 20/1
POOL D
ENGLAND
England made it to the quarter-finals with wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile and Japan’s 28-22 victory over Samoa guaranteed England top spot in Pool D.
In their last group match, England beat Samoa 18-17 on Saturday.
In the knockout stage they will face on Sunday Oct. 15 the runners-up of Pool C – either Fiji or Australia.
England won the Rugby World Cup in 2003 and lost the final three times in 1991, 2007 and 2019.
Pool performance:
England 27-10 Argentina
England 34-12 Japan
England 71-0 Chile
England 18-17 Samoa
William Hill odds to win tournament: 10/1
HOW ARE SCORES CALCULATED?
* Match win: 4 points
* Draw: 2 points
* 4 or more tries: 1 bonus point
* Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point