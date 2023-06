Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gladiator’ star Russell Crowe became the face of Rome’s bid for Expo 2030 saying on film at the presentation in Paris against the backdrop of the Colosseum “Rome is not only the capital of Italy, it is one of the capitals of the world. Expo 2030, at my signal unleash humanity”, an echo of one of his most famous lines from the epic film.



Premier Giorgia Meloni and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri were on hand at the presentation of Rome’s bid at the BIE.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first