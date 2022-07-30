Russell takes first F1 pole of his career in Hungary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s George Russell took the first pole position of his Formula One career with the fastest lap for Mercedes in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The 24-year-old will have Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz alongside on the front row for Sunday’s race.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen qualified only 10th after a loss of power in the final phase with Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc, 63 points adrift, qualifying in third place.

British Formula One driver George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after setting a pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 30 July 2022.

EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY