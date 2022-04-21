Russia has enough resources to avoid default, cenbank governor says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 21 (Reuters) – Russia has enough resources to avoid defaulting on state debt, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Moody’s said last week that Russia may be in default because it tried to service its dollar bonds in roubles, which would be one of the starkest consequences to date of Moscow’s exclusion from the Western financial system since Russia sent tens of thousands of troop to Ukraine.

Phot – Head of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiulina. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV