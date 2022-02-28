Russia imposes flight bans on airlines from 36 countries, Maersk considers suspending all shipments to Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) – Russia on Monday barred airlines from 36 countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Canada from using Russian airspace in a retaliatory move after sweeping sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

Meanwhile, shipping group Maersk is considering suspending all container bookings in and out of Russia in preparation for sanctions and restrictions imposed against the country.

“Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland,” Maersk said in a statement.

Photo – Police officers guard in front of the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV