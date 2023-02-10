Russia missiles heading to Ukraine once more fly over Moldova

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s latest aerial attack on Ukraine saw missiles cross Moldovan airspace, Ukrainian and Moldovan officials have said.

Kyiv’s top general said two missiles fired from the Black Sea flew above the neighbouring country – something confirmed in Chisinau.

The general also said the missiles crossed NATO member, Romania – something Romania disputes.

A Russian government spokesperson deflected questions about the incident.

During a regular call with journalists, Dmitry Peskov told the BBC it was a matter for the defence ministry, which is yet to comment.

Moldova has summoned the Russian ambassador – having done the same following a similar incident in October.

The Ukrainian air force said 71 missiles were fired in Friday’s “massive” attack, of which it shot down 61.

In the aftermath, a presidential aide reiterated a call for the West to donate fighter jets, and criticised “political hesitation” over the provision of new arms to his country.

