Russia monitoring Koreas after Pyongyang enshrines right to nuclear strikes -RIA

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was “closely monitoring” any military activity on the Korean peninsula, shortly after North Korea officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA quoted the ministry as saying that “recent moves by the U.S.” made it difficult to convince North Korea that its security could be ensured by political, rather than military, means and accused Washington of de-stabilising the peninsula.

Russia demanded at the United Nations on Thursday that the United States and Britain provide evidence to support their allegations that Moscow was seeking drones from Iran and rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine.

“I would like to ask them now to either provide us with evidence or acknowledge that they are disseminating unreliable information,” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the 15-member Security Council.

via Reuters