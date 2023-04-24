Russia overtakes Iraq to emerge as top oil supplier to India in 2022/23

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) – Russia has emerged as a top oil supplier to India on annual basis for the first time in 2022/23, relegating Iraq to the no. 2 slot followed by Saudi Arabia, data obtained from industry sources show.

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, traditionally relies on Middle East for meeting a bulk of its oil needs.

However supplies of discounted Russian oil, shunned by some western countries over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine, has dragged down the share of Middle East and OPEC member countries in Indian oil imports to the lowest in at least 22 years.

Last month, India shipped in about 5 million barrels per day oil, marginally more than the previous month, the data showed. Russian oil imports at about 1.8 million bpd accounted for about 36% of India’s overall imports in March, the data showed.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Following are details of India’s crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.

Region/Country March 2023 Feb 2023 %Chg m/m Mar 2022 %Chg yr/yr Jan-Dec 2023 Jan-Dec 2022 %Chg yr/yr Apr-Mar 2022/23 Apr-Mar 2021/22 %Chg yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 23.8 -100.0 65.1 -100.0 42.0 57.8 -27.4 57.1 81.9 -30.3 Colombia 104.7 0.0 — 35.6 193.7 60.1 86.0 -30.1 50.5 76.7 -34.2 Ecuador 0.0 68.4 -100.0 33.5 -100.0 21.3 11.5 84.5 26.8 35.1 -23.6 Mexico 34.3 0.0 — 0.0 — 35.1 68.6 -48.8 93.8 143.9 -34.8 Guyana 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 5.6 -100.0 TOTAL 139.0 92.2 50.8 134.2 3.6 158.4 223.9 -29.2 228.2 343.2 -33.5 Asia Brunei 18.6 0.0 — 0.0 — 6.4 6.4 0.1 6.7 11.4 -41.5 Malaysia 0.0 5.1 -100.0 59.3 -100.0 7.9 42.4 -81.4 22.6 25.7 -11.9 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 3.4 -100.0 0.7 8.7 -91.6 TOTAL 18.6 5.1 268.8 59.3 -68.6 14.3 52.2 -72.6 30.0 45.8 -34.5 Middle East Neutral zone 74.6 48.9 52.4 73.5 1.4 52.9 96.4 -45.1 57.1 66.0 -13.4 Oman 0.0 53.7 -100.0 292.7 -100.0 27.2 171.2 -84.1 60.2 119.5 -49.6 Iraq 958.2 1034.9 -7.4 1177.3 -18.6 990.7 1234.0 -19.7 995.6 1086.8 -8.4 Qatar 31.3 35.7 -12.5 64.8 -51.7 43.1 43.8 -1.7 53.7 39.1 37.4 Kuwait 162.2 227.3 -28.6 218.7 -25.8 186.5 228.8 -18.5 194.5 236.2 -17.6 S. Arabia 813.4 808.7 0.6 839.6 -3.1 808.5 877.7 -7.9 758.4 735.9 3.1 U.A.E. 345.1 366.1 -5.7 317.7 8.6 350.6 483.1 -27.4 431.2 443.1 -2.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 5.5 -100.0 2.7 8.8 -69.2 Yemen 0.0 0.0 — 17.8 -100.0 0.0 12.2 -100.0 0.0 3.0 -100.0 TOTAL 2384.8 2575.4 -7.4 3002.0 -20.6 2459.4 3152.7 -22.0 2553.4 2738.5 -6.8 Europe Italy 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 0.6 -100.0 North sea 0.0 0.0 — 34.8 -100.0 0.0 53.5 -100.0 0.0 56.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 — 34.8 -100.0 0.0 53.5 -100.0 0.0 56.8 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 110.5 36.2 205.3 0.0 — 57.5 11.1 416.9 55.5 13.7 304.1 Kazakhstan 124.9 136.9 -8.7 62.6 99.6 140.3 42.7 228.6 123.3 47.7 158.3 Russia 1794.1 1719.0 4.4 65.8 2625.7 1624.2 22.7 7064.0 1046.7 33.5 3028.9 TOTAL 2029.5 1892.1 7.3 128.4 1480.4 1821.9 76.5 2282.5 1225.5 94.9 1191.2 Africa Nigeria 91.8 66.2 38.7 370.6 -75.2 115.8 259.6 -55.4 142.3 283.9 -49.9 Angola 92.3 69.7 32.5 31.3 194.6 96.4 108.3 -10.9 97.7 84.0 16.4 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 — 34.5 -100.0 0.0 11.9 -100.0 0.0 2.9 -100.0 Cameroon 33.1 0.0 — 30.2 9.6 11.4 21.8 -47.6 14.0 13.7 2.4 Congo 91.4 0.0 — 123.2 -25.8 31.5 53.0 -40.6 36.7 36.6 0.5 Egypt 15.7 17.5 -10.5 47.4 -66.9 16.3 55.6 -70.7 21.8 65.3 -66.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 21.5 -100.0 2.6 33.7 -92.2 Ghana 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 7.8 -100.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 18.2 -100.0 8.6 22.2 -61.1 Algeria 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 21.5 -100.0 10.6 15.9 -33.8 Tunisia 0.0 23.4 -100.0 0.0 — 7.3 0.0 — 1.8 0.0 — Libya 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — 0.0 0.0 — 18.1 7.1 152.6 TOTAL 324.3 176.8 83.4 637.2 -49.1 278.7 571.4 -51.2 354.2 573.1 -38.2 CANADA 67.7 135.3 -50.0 103.3 -34.5 173.7 181.2 -4.1 118.4 134.3 -11.8 USA 0.0 68.1 -100.0 277.8 -100.0 86.4 305.2 -71.7 138.4 270.4 -48.8 Miscellaneous 0.0 0.0 — 35.5 -100.0 0.0 12.2 -100.0 3.0 5.8 -48.5 TOTAL ALL 4964.0 4945.0 0.4 4412.6 12.5 4992.8 4628.7 7.9 4651.3 4262.8 9.1

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days.

Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Data also includes some cargoes that arrived in February but discharged in March, and some cargoes that arrived in March and discharged in April.

